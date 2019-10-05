They had heard the criticism. The slights. The comments online that said their performance had slipped. They had not played to the standards of an LSU defense, and they knew it, so in practice on Thursday, senior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko spoke.

“We were doing some recognition plays,” Fehoko said after No. 5 LSU beat Utah State 42-6, “and we were fed up.”

The Tigers’ freshman running backs were running through the defense in an unpadded practice. For two weeks, LSU had focused on tackling. It had worked on proper footwork, angles and approaches to the ball carrier. The team had devoted 30 minutes of practice per day to tackling drills. And here they were, getting gashed by two freshman backs. Fehoko gathered his defensive teammates.

“Hey, thud up,” Fehoko said. “We're sick of it. Even though we're in helmets, if we've got to tackle, we've got to tackle.”

Two days later, on Saturday inside Tiger Stadium, LSU’s tackling improved. So did the rest of the defense.

The Tigers pressured Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who has appeared in some NFL mock drafts as a first-round selection next spring. They intercepted three passes. They forced five three-and-outs in the second half. Coach Ed Orgeron thought LSU played its most complete game of the season.

“We looked like an LSU defense today,” Orgeron said.

Utah State finished underneath its season averages in every offensive category. It had 159 yards after entering the game averaging 533 yards, which ranked ninth in the country.

The Aggies, who averaged 206.75 yards rushing through four games, rushed for 19 yards on 22 carries, an average of 0.86 yards per rush.

With LSU holding a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the defense made its first stand. Utah State had returned an interception to LSU’s 7-yard line. Defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. sacked Love on third down, and the Tigers forced a field goal.

After another field goal, Utah State drove into LSU territory on its fourth possession. Then, freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. intercepted a pass near the end zone, twisting his body to catch the football. Utah State did not pass midfield again.

“We heard a lot of noise about our defense,” junior safety Grant Delpit said. “We came and shut up a lot of doubters."

This performance, one aided by slower offensive pace that allowed LSU's defense to rest and make adjustments on the sideline, came after three shaky games.

The past two weeks, after Vanderbilt gained 148 yards because of 18 missed tackles, LSU analyzed its tackling drills. The Tigers worked on their pursuit to the ball carrier. Two players said during a practice last week, they tackled without pads.

The players took ownership of their mistakes. Delpit, an All-American last season, held a walkthrough with the secondary. Redshirt sophomore K’Lavon Chaisson called a meeting for the outside linebackers. Players watched film on Utah State before they broke down tape from Vanderbilt.

"We realized how much talent we have in the room," linebacker Jacob Phillips said. "We've got to be the alpha dogs. We can't be the back-seaters to this team. We've got to be the drivers."

The Tigers, who played without three injured defensive starters, remained undefeated. They made 10 tackles for loss and allowed one third-down conversion, avoiding any thought of an upset before the thick of their Southeastern Conference schedule. Chaisson said the Tigers "needed this."

With three of their next four games against ranked opponents, LSU said it must maintain defensive consistency. The real tests begin next week, but against Utah State, LSU's defense quieted the criticism.

“If our defense is going to play like that,” Orgeron said, “we can do anything we want.”