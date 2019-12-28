You are the owner of this article.
LSU wins! How you can buy a commemorative book, Tiger gear, front pages and more

BR.lsugeorgiamain.120819. 1849 bf.jpg
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team onto the field for the first half of LSU's SEC Championship Game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU Tigers, for the first time since the 2011 season, are going to play for a national championship after demolishing the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Next up: the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

It's an historic time for the program and LSU fans, so don't miss out on your chance to remember this moment!

Pre-order your copy of our special book "Purple and Golden!"

Purple and Golden

Get the book that captures the Tigers' historic 2019–20 season from early-season momentum to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs berth, plus complete coverage of Joe Burrow's remarkable college career and Heisman Trophy award.

This 160-page, hardcover book features stories and photos from the award-winning sportswriters and photographers of The Advocate. 

Click here to place your order and receive a discount.

Get your officially licensed LSU gear here!

To see all LSU items, including jerseys, t-shirts, hats and more, click here.

Looking for something in particular, we got you covered:

Buy a commemorative newspaper front-page poster!

More details to come later Saturday night!

 

