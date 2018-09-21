Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis, who has been accused of beating his girlfriend and having videos of nude children on his phone, was granted bail Friday after violating the conditions of his first release from jail, a Baton Rouge judge decided Friday morning.

Judge Richard Anderson set a $40,000 bail on all of Davis’ arrest counts and granted several conditions that allowed Davis to remain under house arrest with an undisclosed family who lives nearly 50 miles away from LSU. Those conditions included no contact with the victim and no access to the LSU campus.

Davis’ attorney, Marci Blaize, submitted documentation to the court that showed Davis had resigned as a student from LSU and said that her proposed conditions would prevent another incident from occurring.

“We’re not just saying ‘sorry,’” Blaize said. “We’re saying sorry and making a change.”

Davis, 21, has been arrested twice and faces three separate sets of offenses. Those arrests spread out across two district judges, Anderson and Donald Johnson, who each had to approve Davis’ conditions of bail.

Davis violated a protective order when he was booked Sunday on additional counts of battery of a dating partner, according to arrest documents. Blaize told the court Monday that Davis and the victim, who lived within 500 yards of each other, both violated the protective order, and Davis’ probation officer said that “the young lady kept showing up” in “the back area of the apartment.”

Johnson granted Davis bail Friday, adding a condition that prohibited Davis from using a cell phone or the internet to further prevent contact between Davis and the victim.

“In the event that this lady makes any effort to contact you,” Johnson said, “you are to ignore that.”

The conditions permit Davis to be outside of jail while the case continues. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said the parish has not yet filed any formal charges, which he anticipates happening “sometime in the near future, once we review the evidence.”

Moore said his office is “routinely” in touch with the victim, and he believes the agreed upon conditions are sufficient to prevent any further incidents.

“I mean, look, nowadays with technology and phones, you can go to the moon and have contact with people,” Moore said. “I think the conditions that the court set forward are reasonable. Could there have been others? Possibly. But I think the conditions imposed are reasonable that should deter any future behavior.”

Johnson set a condition that requires Davis to take a self-assessment test within seven days, because he was concerned that Davis believed his status as an LSU football player had altered the way he was judged.

“His status is not something he should take advantage of,” Johnson said. “That he wears some jersey that’s revered in our state, it has not basis in fact in how I would deal with that. Maybe that’s what he thinks. I want him to know that it is not.”

Any further violations of bond, Johnson said, would hold Davis in contempt, with a possible punishment of six months in jail.

No further court dates have been set.

Davis' first arrest on Aug. 17 centered on four incidents of abuse that included punching and grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her throat on multiple occasions between April 2017 and June 2018. Davis was booked Sunday on additional counts of battery of a dating partner and violation of protective orders, according to arrest documents.

He was again arrested Sunday after another physical altercation with the woman. The victim, who is identified as an LSU student, was at Davis' apartment Aug. 26 when the two got into an argument. The woman told LSU police that when she went to leave his apartment, he pushed her onto a couch, causing a small cut and bruising to her lower leg.

Then a witness reported to police that Davis struck the victim in the eye several times during another incident around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police said the victim "would not admit to Davis hitting her," though investigators saw that her left eye was swollen. She told investigators she was with Davis into the early morning hours and woke up later Saturday morning to find she had a black eye.

"The victim would only state that she did not know how it happened," police wrote in the warrant.

Investigators then interviewed a witness who showed them photographs of the victim's eye. The witness said the victim had provided the photos via text message, according to the warrant. The witness also said Davis was the one who attacked the victim and reported watching him repeatedly slap the woman in the face during an argument.

While he was in jail, another arrest warrant was filed saying that investigators found two short videos depicting nude children when they searched his phone. Someone sent the videos to Davis, who read them but didn't delete them.

Davis was arrested on two counts of pornography involving juveniles, which each carried a bond of $7,500. Part of Davis' new bond agreement prohibits him from viewing pornography.

An arrest warrant says LSU police obtained Davis' phone Aug. 19 and sent it to the attorney general's office for a forensic digital analysis. After the phone was returned, detectives filed a criminal complaint based on the content of two videos:

A nine-second video sent in May 2017 showed a juvenile, "possibly under the age of ten years old, masturbating in a bath tub."

Another video, six seconds long, was sent in April 2017 and shows a boy about 5 years old who "has his penis exposed and is hitting it with the blades of a desk fan."

