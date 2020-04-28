Sophomore pitcher Rye Gunter entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, allowing college coaches to contact him about leaving LSU.
The right-handed reliever has made eight career appearances with an 8.00 ERA.
Brody Miller of The Athletic first reported the news.
Five LSU players have now entered the transfer portal over the last two weeks. Gunter joined redshirt junior pitcher Eric Walker, sophomore outfielder Drew Bianco, sophomore pitcher Chase Costello and junior infielder Hal Hughes, who announced Monday he will transfer to Rice.
The Tigers signed a recruiting class of 17 players, and though the NCAA increased roster limits to accommodate returning seniors, the rest of the team must fit within 35-man restrictions.
With Major League Baseball allowed to shorten its draft to as few as five rounds this summer, college baseball may experience a surplus of players next year, creating roster crunches throughout the sport.