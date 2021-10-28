Tinaya Alexander scored two goals, and LSU broke a 1-1 tie late in the first half to close the regular season with a 4-2 victory over No. 4 Arkansas. It was the Razorbacks' first conference loss of the season.
Arkansas scored the first goal less than two minutes into the match, but LSU (11-6, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) responded in the 18th minute with a goal from Shannon Cooke off an assist from Alexander.
In the 43rd minute, the Tigers took the lead for good on Rammie Noel's goal off a feed from Molly Thompson.
Alexander's first goal came less than three minutes into the second half for a 3-1 lead. After Arkansas (14-3, 9-1) cut its deficit to one in the 67th minute, Alexander scored again unassisted to seal the victory in the final minute.