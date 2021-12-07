Greg McMahon, a longtime special teams coordinator with the New Orleans Saints and LSU, has retired after 40 years in coaching, he confirmed Tuesday evening.
McMahon coached with the Saints from 2006-16, helping lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl win.
After getting fired, McMahon spent one year as an analyst at LSU before Ed Orgeron promoted him to an on-field role in 2018. McMahon took over a struggling aspect of the team and turned it into a strength during his four seasons.
“It’s been a great run," McMahon told The Advocate. "I’ve been so blessed.”
McMahon made his decision as coach Brian Kelly continued to transform LSU's staff. Kelly on Tuesday reportedly hired Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian, a former head coach at Nevada who was also Kelly's associate head coach.
The Athletic first reported that McMahon had retired. He said he will still live in Baton Rouge.