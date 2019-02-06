LSU's football and baseball teams both picked up a big addition Wednesday with Maurice Hampton officially signing his national letter of intent.

In addition to being an elite football prospect, Hampton is also a star baseball player, and MLB.com has the five-tool outfielder ranked No. 27 in its top 50 players available for the 2019 MLB draft. 

He’ll play both football and baseball at LSU if he doesn’t turn pro, and he’s a talented cornerback, too — named Mr. Tennessee Football at the Class 3A level in 2018. 

247Sports lists the Memphis, Tennessee, prospect as the No. 129 prospect nationally, the No. 14 cornerback and the top player from the state.

Hampton joins LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips, a former Mr. Tennessee Football himself.

Reporting from Brooks Kubena contributed to this article.

