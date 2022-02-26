BR.towsonlsu.022622 HS 672.JPG

LSU third baseman Jack Merrifield (53) awaits the pitch against Towson, Friday, February 25, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday vs. Towson; 5 p.m. vs. Southern

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball. Towson and Southern are unranked. 

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU —  RHP Ty Floyd; Towson — TBD; Southern — TBD

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: As the Tigers look to close out the weekend with a clean sweep of both teams, they'll look to minimize defensive errors and continue to power their at-bats. Ty Floyd will start at least one of the two games on the mound, but there are still a lot of pitchers left to see. LSU coach Jay Johnson also spotlighted third-baseman Jack Merrifield, who went 3 for 5 this weekend for two RBIs two doubles in LSU's first game Saturday. Starting catcher Alex Milazzo also improved at the plate, going 2 for 2 on Friday night with a walk, while also drawing a walk and scoring once during Saturday's first game. 

Email Leah Vann at LVann@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @LVann_sports.