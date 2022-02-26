WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday vs. Towson; 5 p.m. vs. Southern
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball. Towson and Southern are unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Ty Floyd; Towson — TBD; Southern — TBD
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: As the Tigers look to close out the weekend with a clean sweep of both teams, they'll look to minimize defensive errors and continue to power their at-bats. Ty Floyd will start at least one of the two games on the mound, but there are still a lot of pitchers left to see. LSU coach Jay Johnson also spotlighted third-baseman Jack Merrifield, who went 3 for 5 this weekend for two RBIs two doubles in LSU's first game Saturday. Starting catcher Alex Milazzo also improved at the plate, going 2 for 2 on Friday night with a walk, while also drawing a walk and scoring once during Saturday's first game.