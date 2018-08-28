The 2019 LSU gymnastics schedule, which includes the Southeastern Conference Championships at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and NCAA regional at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, was announced Tuesday by coach D-D Breaux.
“It is really an exciting schedule and one that will get us ready for championship season,” Breaux said. “To be able to host two big meets in New Orleans and the PMAC for postseason shows the commitment our university and the state of Louisiana has for our sport.”
LSU will host six regular-season meets inside the PMAC beginning with the season opener on Jan. 4 against Cal. The team hosts SEC rivals Florida Missouri, and Georgia. N.C. State and Oregon State will also make trips to Baton Rouge for nonconference meets.
LSU’s road schedule features SEC meets at Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and Arkansas. The familiar GymQuarters Invite is also on the schedule for a third straight year in St. Charles, Missouri. The team will close the regular season at Arizona.
Postseason competition begins March 23 at the SEC Championships in New Orleans. The Tigers have won the SEC Championship two years in a row and will host the conference meet for the first time in the state since 1998.
The NCAA Regional will also return to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2014. The new three-day meet will feature nine teams competing for two spots at the NCAA’s.
The NCAA Championships will take place April 19-20 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. This also marks the new format for the championship meet with eight teams fighting to be the Final Four on the Floor.
Gymnastics 101, the annual free preview showcase, will take place in the PMAC on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Season tickets requests and renewals are available for the 2019 season. The deadline for renewals is Sunday, Sept. 12. NCAA Regional tickets are now available to LSU season ticket holder. Information on SEC Championship tickets will be available later this fall.