LSU fell four spots in the AP Top 25 Poll after its 74-72, seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M that had the most total points in FBS history.

LSU (9-3) is now even with Washington State at No. 12. The Aggies (8-4) moved from unranked to No. 22 in the poll.

Those who vote in the USA Today Coaches poll apparently weren't all that impressed with LSU in its historic seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Tigers fell six spots to No. 14 in the latest version of the poll voted on by a panel of college football coaches.

Texas A&M (8-4) moved into the poll at No. 22 after it was unranked last week.

Among teams with three losses, Texas (No. 9), Florida (No. 10), Washington (No. 11) and Penn State (No. 12) are ranked ahead of LSU.

The next installment of the College Football Playoff rankings, which are used to determine the playoff teams and used to help determine bowl destinations, will be revealed Tuesday.