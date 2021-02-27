Cade Doughty shifted his weight onto his back foot and waited for a pitch. There were two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning of a tie game against Youngstown State. The pitch arrived, a looping curveball that dropped toward the middle of the strike zone. Doughty transferred his weight as he swung and watched a home run leave Alex Box Stadium.
Doughty, LSU’s sophomore second baseman, spread his arms wide. His teammates streamed out of the dugout. They waited for him at home plate. Doughty jumped on the plate, and a huddle of players bounced across the dirt. They ripped off Doughty’s jersey, celebrating a 5-3 win after No. 11 LSU nearly lost the game.
“It doesn’t always go according to script,” coach Paul Mainieri said.
The Tigers (5-1) entered the eighth inning with a 3-1 lead. Freshman pitcher Will Hellmers recorded two outs, but with Hellmers at 30 pitches in his second career appearance, coach Paul Mainieri signaled for preseason All-American closer Devin Fontenot. He inherited a runner on first base.
Entering the game, Fontenot had surrendered one hit this year. He walked the first batter he faced in a full count. Then Fontenot allowed a single through the left side of the infield. One run scored.
With runners on the corners, Fontenot reached a 2-2 count against Youngstown State (1-6) center fielder Lucas Nasonti, the last hitter in the lineup. Nasonti fouled two pitches. He dropped the next one into center field. The game-tying run scored. Mainieri believed injured junior outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo might have caught the ball.
After issuing a walk to load the bases, Fontenot finally recorded the third out. He walked off the field with his head lowered. Sophomore left-hander Alex Brady replaced him in the ninth inning. Brady kept the score tied, helped by a diving catch in foul territory by sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo that re-energized LSU’s team.
Doughty walked to the plate with two outs. Freshman right fielder Dylan Crews stood on first base after getting hit by a pitch. He wanted to steal second. Youngstown State senior right-hander Gary Clift Jr. repeatedly tried to pick off Crews for the final out. Instead, Clift eventually threw a ball past the first baseman. Crews ran to third base.
“Getting all the way to third base put a lot of pressure on them,” Mainieri said.
Less than a minute later, Doughty deposited a pitch 412 feet from the batter’s box, rescuing LSU after it lost the lead.
LSU had little time to celebrate. Its game against Nicholls State began one hour and 23 minutes later. As Mainieri conducted a quick press conference, players changed and warmed up for another game.
“Ok, Mainieri said, “Let’s go play again. Long day.”