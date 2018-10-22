The Tigers will wear a patch on their uniforms this season in memory of LSU forward Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed Sept. 28.
Sims’ locker in the LSU locker room has been kept just the way he left it, Coach Will Wade said, and has been encased in plexiglass. The coach said at a recent team photo that Sims’ No. 44 jersey was placed near the center and that a remembrance is being planned for the SLU game.
“We’re getting a little better each day,” Wade said. “It’s going to take awhile. Wayde meant a lot to us off the court, and the more we practice the more we realize how much we will miss him.”
