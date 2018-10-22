lsubasketballmediaday0725.102318 bf
Buy Now

LSU basketball media day Monday Oct. 22, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Flowers and a memorial to slain basketball player Wayde Sims adorn the entrance door to the PMAC basketball practice facility.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Tigers will wear a patch on their uniforms this season in memory of LSU forward Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed Sept. 28.

Sims’ locker in the LSU locker room has been kept just the way he left it, Coach Will Wade said, and has been encased in plexiglass. The coach said at a recent team photo that Sims’ No. 44 jersey was placed near the center and that a remembrance is being planned for the SLU game.

“We’re getting a little better each day,” Wade said. “It’s going to take awhile. Wayde meant a lot to us off the court, and the more we practice the more we realize how much we will miss him.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments