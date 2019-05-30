Getting to Louisiana was supposed to be simple: A short layover in Dallas. A quick flight to New Orleans.

But the Arizona State baseball team's initial flight path to the NCAA regional in Baton Rouge was cancelled, first baseman Spencer Torkelson said, and they had to fly to Denver. To Charlotte. To New Orleans.

The path to the postseason just couldn't be easy for Arizona State, a storied baseball program that has climbed back into the NCAA tournament after one of the worst two-year stretches in school history.

No, the Sun Devils — the NCAA's seventh-winningest program in history and five-time College World Series champions — haven't been to the postseason since it lost to TCU in the 2016 Fort Worth regional final.

The last time Arizona State appeared in the College World Series in 2010, the old Alex Box Stadium was just being demolished down Nicholson Drive.

In March it seemed like the Sun Devils were hell bent toward Omaha, starting the season with a 21-game win streak and climbing as high as No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball's Division I poll.

The fall began in a walk-off loss to Oregon in the 12th inning on March 23, and a 16-17 finish didn't prevent Arizona State from playing in the postseason.

Behind the powerful bats of Torkelson and centerfielder Hunter Bishop — the school's first duo to both hit more than 20 home runs in a season — the Sun Devils went 16-13 in Pac-12 Conference play and earned the No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge regional.

Arizona State will play No. 3 Southern Miss (38-19) at noon Friday, and will play either No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Stony Brook on Saturday, depending on the results.

"We kind of just found our way here," said Torkelson, who is hitting .348 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in his sophomore season. "You can't get too high. You can't get too low."

LSU names starting pitcher for regional opener against Stony Brook LSU will pitch freshman Landon Marceaux against Stony Brook in the Tigers' first game of the NCAA regional.

Normally, batting practice turns into a home run derby between Torkelson and Bishop, who leads the team with 22 home runs. Both players have been nominated for the Golden Spikes Award.

A few baseballs clattered in the metal outfield bleachers at Alex Box Stadium Thursday afternoon, when all four teams rotated batting practice while the grounds crew painted letters on the field.

A year ago today, it wasn't certain Arizona State would be here. Or if the program's fifth-year head coach, Tracy Smith, would still be leading the team.

But the school's athletic director, Ray Anderson, announced at a news conference on May 30, 2018, that he was retaining Smith, whose .515 winning percentage at the time was the lowest by a coach in school history.

"I get it. We all want ASU baseball to be at an elite level," Anderson said, according to ArizonaSports.com. "We are staying the course because we believe Tracy Smith has a plan, he's shared with us, that will get us there."

Smith, an Indiana native, once led the Hoosiers to the College World Series as Indiana's head coach in 2013, and he has now taken Arizona State back to the postseason for the third time in his tenure.

Is it validation?

"I don't know if validation is the word I would use," said Smith, whose Arizona State teams have gone 3-4 in two regional appearances. "It's opportunity to extend your season and play as long as you can."

+2 LSU baseball: Brandt Broussard ready for NCAA regional after injury halted hot streak Brandt Broussard spent the past week nursing his right arm, but LSU plans for him to start the NCAA regional.

That's all any team can hope for in this region — a collection of teams that battled through rocky seasons to reach the postseason.

And Arizona State certainly has the pop in their bats to punch through to the super regional. The team ranks No. 1 nationally in home runs (92), No. 3 in slugging percentage (.521) and No. 10 in scoring (8.2 runs per game).

Southern Miss won't be able to throw their regular Friday ace, either.

The 6-foot-7 Walker Powell (6-2, 2.78 ERA), a righthander from Arkansas, started twice in the Conference USA tournament, including the championship game win over Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Golden Eagles head coach Scott Berry chose righty Gabe Shepard (2-0, 2.16), in order to rest Walker, who has twice had Tommy John surgery, once in high school, again after his redshirt freshman year.

"We have a lot of confidence in Gabe," said Berry, whose Southern Miss teams are 4-8 in four postseason appearances. "He's been in the zone and had great mound presence. I think his teammates feel like when he's out there, they have a chance to win."

Smith said Arizona State will be throwing its ace, junior righthander Alex Marsh (9-3, 3.17), and if the team ends up playing LSU on Saturday, the Tigers will still have talented freshman Cole Henry (4-2, 3.86) available to pitch.

"I think that makes the statement of what we feel about Southern Miss," Smith said. "When you start to worry about tomorrow is when you start getting into trouble."