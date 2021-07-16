Bryce Collins, a third-year pitcher who has not appeared since 2019, announced Friday afternoon he will transfer from Arizona to LSU.
Collins became the fifth player to transfer to LSU since the school hired coach Jay Johnson last month. He's also the second former Arizona player now on the roster and the third pitcher LSU has added through the transfer portal this offseason.
"Excited to announce I will be continuing my education and baseball career at Louisiana State University!" Collins wrote on social media.
Collins, a 6-foot, 180-pound right-handed pitcher, made seven appearances with four starts as a true freshman. He went 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA and limited opposing hitters to a .236 batting average before he missed the second half of the season with an injury. Collins hasn't played since then.
LSU has now added All-American infielder Jacob Berry, catcher Tyler McManus, right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman, left-handed pitcher Trey Shaffer and Collins since Johnson was hired.