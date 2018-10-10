Dee Anderson, the LSU Tigers' third-leading wide receiver, was missing from Wednesday's portion of open practice.
Anderson, a 6-foot-6, 229-pound junior from DeSoto, Texas, has 12 catches for 154 yards this season.
Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss practiced in full pads. The North Carolina State transfer has not played this season due to injury.
Other major notes from Wednesday's open practice:
- Third team running back Lanard Fournette returned to practice after missing Tuesday's portion of open practice.
- Third team nose tackle Tyler Shelvin was missing for the third consecutive practice, and free safety Eric Monroe was missing. Monroe, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore has only played in the Ole Miss game this season.