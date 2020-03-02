LSU's spring football game on April 18 will begin at noon and will be televised on ESPN2, the school announced Monday.

The Tigers will play its annual scrimmage at Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium, an arrangement made since LSU is resurfacing the grass field in Tiger Stadium.

A.W. Mumford Stadium, located on Southern's campus, seats 28,500. It opened in 1928. A synthetic turf was installed in the stadium in 2016.

“This is a win for this community overall," LSU athletic director Scott Woodard said in a statement when the relocation was announced in February. "Southern University has a terrific facility and we are grateful to athletic director Roman Banks and Coach Odums for hosting us. We’re excited to play some football on the bluff in the spring.”