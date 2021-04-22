Because of the threat of inclement weather over the weekend, the schedule for the two-day LSU Alumni Gold track and field meet was reworked Thursday afternoon.
The men’s and women’s hammer and four distance races were to be held Friday night at Bernie Moore Track Stadium before the schedule was adjusted.
Only the men’s and women’s hammer competitions are now set for Friday. The men will throw at noon with the women stepping into the cage at 1:30 p.m.
The rest of the meet, which features the No. 1-ranked LSU men and women as well as Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas, will be held Saturday with track and field events bioth getting under way at 10 a.m. — weather permitting.
About 2,800 spectators will be allowed in the stadium. Admission is free.