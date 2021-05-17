BR.louisianatechlsu.051221 HS 435.JPG
Buy Now

LSU starting pitcher Will Hellmers (48) warms up in the bullpen before first pitch against Louisiana Tech, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

With a chance to finish its season undefeated in midweek games, LSU hosts Northwestern State on Tuesday night. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU and Northwestern State are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 32-19. Northwestern State is 26-24.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (6-1, 3.34 ERA, 35 IP, 14 BB, 31 SO); NSU — So. RHP Ethan Francis (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 5.1 IP, 6 BB, 5 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has gone back to using a lot of pitchers in its midweek games, and don't expect that to change here. Though freshman Will Hellmers will likely start, coach Paul Mainieri wants a handful of pitchers to make brief stints against Northwestern State as LSU tries to prepare its bullpen for the postseason. How they perform Tuesday will help determine the outcome of the game and who appears again in the future.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments