With a chance to finish its season undefeated in midweek games, LSU hosts Northwestern State on Tuesday night. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU and Northwestern State are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 32-19. Northwestern State is 26-24.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (6-1, 3.34 ERA, 35 IP, 14 BB, 31 SO); NSU — So. RHP Ethan Francis (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 5.1 IP, 6 BB, 5 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has gone back to using a lot of pitchers in its midweek games, and don't expect that to change here. Though freshman Will Hellmers will likely start, coach Paul Mainieri wants a handful of pitchers to make brief stints against Northwestern State as LSU tries to prepare its bullpen for the postseason. How they perform Tuesday will help determine the outcome of the game and who appears again in the future.