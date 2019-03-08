They’re playing a basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday night between LSU and Vanderbilt.
Actually, it should be more of a coronation and a celebration than a game, considering the Tigers are tied for first in the Southeastern Conference at 15-2 and the Commodores are 0-17.
The only problem is the architect of this celebration, the king at the center of this coronation, won’t be there. And in some respect, the celebration will certainly be muted.
LSU announced shortly after noon Friday that it was suspending coach Will Wade in the wake of media reports that surfaced Thursday about his alleged comments regarding a recruit (presumed to be current Tigers freshman guard Javonte Smart) and inducements to get him to come to the school. A source familiar with the situation later told me that Wade was suspended after he declined to meet with LSU administrators to discuss the allegations in person.
It certainly did not seem to me that LSU would have caved to nationwide media criticism that it should fire Wade and/or that LSU should ban itself from postseason play. By all indications, the Tigers will compete in next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, and in the NCAA tournament. If the Tigers win Saturday and cut down the nets in Nashville, they might even play their way into a No. 1 seed, though how the NCAA selection committee might price in this whole Wade situation into LSU’s tournament resume is anyone’s guess.
But all that talk of championships and tournaments seems hollow now given the Wade situation. The Tigers could win, and yet, no one at LSU may end up winning because of all of this. A source said it has yet to be determined whether Smart will play against Vandy, much less in the SEC tournament, further complicating an already multi-layered mess.
Did LSU do the right thing by suspending Wade? It appears that the school had little choice. Wade made a bad situation worse by not coming in to talk, whether it was on advice of counsel or whatever. If there is one thing you learn in the journalism business it’s that people who don’t want to talk have something to hide.
At the very least, if Thursday’s Yahoo! Sports and ESPN reports are at all accurate (I know confidence in the media is at an all-time low, trust me, they are accurate), Wade was caught on tape talking to some shady middleman about a recruiting deal.
Can Wade and LSU survive this? It is too early to say. It looks terrible for him and for the school, but other players and coaches and programs have survived worse scandals than this.
I believe LSU would like to move forward with him if it can. Though damaged goods, Wade is a good coach, and again, LSU should not be expected to cave to external criticism. I would not even put it out of the realm of possibility that he is coaching the Tigers next Friday in Nashville when they open SEC tournament play, though that postgame news conference would be a three-ringed circus for sure.