An LSU football player was arrested Friday, accused punching and grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions.
Drake Davis, a junior wide receiver, was booked on a count of second degree battery for the multiple incidents, which allegedly occurred between April 2017 and June 2018.
An LSU official said Davis has been suspended from the team indefinitely after he was arrested and booked Friday.
An arrest warrant indicated a school official alerted LSU Police about four incidents between Davis and another LSU student after they had been brought to her attention. LSU Police then contacted the woman involved, who corroborated the story and indicated she and Davis had recently ended their relationship after more than a year.
The warrant documented the four alleged violent incidents, with the first occurring in May, 2017 at Davis' home. The woman said she had gone to Davis' home to ask for her possessions back, causing Davis to become angry and punch her in the stomach.
A second incident allegedly occurred in April, 2018 at Davis' LSU apartment. In that incident, Davis is accused of becoming angry the woman had been out with her friends and punching her in the side hard enough to break one of the woman's ribs. The warrant indicated the woman provided police with photographic evidence that showed the bruise from the incident as well as finger marks.
In another incident, for which no date was provided, Davis is accused of throwing the woman's phone out of his car window, then later grabbing her by the throat after she had retrieved it.
In the fourth and final alleged incident, in June 2018, Davis was accused of becoming angry about a text conversation, leading him to go to the woman's apartment, punching her in the stomach, grabbing her by the throat and pulling an earring out of her ear. The warrant indicated photographic evidence was provided that showed bruising around the woman's neck.
The woman also provided text message conversations to police, according to the warrant. One of the messages included the words, "I might kill you."
Davis is a Baton Rouge native who attended IMG Academy. He's listed at 6-feet-4-inches and 220 pounds. Davis played in all 13 games for LSU last season.
