ATHENS, Ga. — Cole Henry continued a run of strong pitching performances, but No. 7 LSU lost the second game of a weekend series at Foley Field.

Todd Peterson gave up two runs in the eighth inning — both were charged to Henry — as the Tigers lost 2-0 against No. 9 Georgia on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs evened the series.

LSU dropped to 17-6 overall, 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia improved to 20-3, 4-1.

Henry threw seven shutout innings. He only allowed two batters to reach base until Georgia first baseman Chaney Rogers singled to open the eighth inning. Rogers advanced to second on a bunt.

As Peterson warmed up in the LSU bullpen, Henry issued his first walk of the game. Mainieri pulled him from the game with one out and two runners on base.

Peterson gave up a softly hit single through the right side of the infield that scored a run, and LSU trailed 1-0. Another single loaded the bases. Georgia scored its second run on a sacrifice fly, the runner sliding over home plate just before the throw.