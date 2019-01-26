Former LSU Cole Tracy said he needed to bounce back after a sub par performance during Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday.
The NCAA's all-time leader in field goals across any division (97) made two field goals for the South team in Saturday's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
The North team won 34-24.
Tracy, who owns seven kicking records at LSU, made field goals from both 33 and 43 yards to give the South team a 12-3 lead at halftime over the North team.
Tracy made the field goals after missing a PAT attempt after the South team scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Upon replay, it appears the attempt may have been tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Tracy is the third-ranked kicker on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's NFL draft "Big Board," and the Senior Bowl week can add extra evaluation to solidify Tracy's position on draft day.
Of the 17 kickers who have been drafted since 2009, six participated in the Senior Bowl.
Tracy is one of two LSU players in the Senior Bowl.
Former tight end Foster Moreau started for the South team, and he recorded one catch for 11 yards.