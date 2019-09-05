THE HEISMAN RACE
TUA TAGOVAILOA
ALABAMA JUNIOR QB
HIS CASE: Overshadowed last weekend by former Bama QB Jalen Hurts, Tua, the preseason betting favorite, remains the overall favorite. He and Alabama started slow against Duke, but he was a Heisman-like 26 of 31 for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
ODDS: 5/2
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. New Mexico State (3 p.m., SEC Network)
TREVOR LAWRENCE
CLEMSON SOPHOMORE QB
HIS CASE: Oddsmakers like him despite going 13 of 23 for 168 yards with a TD and two interceptions in a 52-14 romp over Georgia Tech. His challengers include teammate Travis Etienne (12 carries, 205 yards, 3 TDs), the RB from Jennings.
ODDS: 11/4
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., ABC)
JALEN HURTS
OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Is Hurts the sentimental favorite? After being eclipsed by Tagovailoa at Alabama, perhaps so. He got his Heisman candidacy going emphatically in a 49-31 win over Houston, throwing for 332 yards and accounting for six TDs (three passing, three rushing).
ODDS: 10/1
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. South Dakota (6 p.m., PPV)
ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.; Clemson RB Travis Etienne, Jr.