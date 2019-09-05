Clemson Preview Football

In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence throws during the CFP Championship Game against Alabama, in Santa Clara, Calif.

THE HEISMAN RACE

TUA TAGOVAILOA

ALABAMA JUNIOR QB

HIS CASE: Overshadowed last weekend by former Bama QB Jalen Hurts, Tua, the preseason betting favorite, remains the overall favorite. He and Alabama started slow against Duke, but he was a Heisman-like 26 of 31 for 336 yards and four touchdowns.

ODDS: 5/2

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. New Mexico State (3 p.m., SEC Network)

TREVOR LAWRENCE

CLEMSON SOPHOMORE QB

HIS CASE: Oddsmakers like him despite going 13 of 23 for 168 yards with a TD and two interceptions in a 52-14 romp over Georgia Tech. His challengers include teammate Travis Etienne (12 carries, 205 yards, 3 TDs), the RB from Jennings.

ODDS: 11/4

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., ABC)

JALEN HURTS

OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Is Hurts the sentimental favorite? After being eclipsed by Tagovailoa at Alabama, perhaps so. He got his Heisman candidacy going emphatically in a 49-31 win over Houston, throwing for 332 yards and accounting for six TDs (three passing, three rushing).

ODDS: 10/1

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. South Dakota (6 p.m., PPV)

ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.; Clemson RB Travis Etienne, Jr.

