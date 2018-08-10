Ed Orgeron said that LSU’s first scrimmage Saturday is “going to be very important” in the ongoing quarterback competition between Justin McMillan, Myles Brennan, Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow and Lowell Narcisse.

During his most recent news conference Wednesday, Orgeron said that he hadn’t yet discussed with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger about how they were going to split reps during the scrimmage, which is closed to the media.

Orgeron said he and Ensminger were going to decide the rotation and reps during Friday’s two-hour film review.

Brennan was playing his best football, Orgeron said, but added that it was “too early” to give anyone an edge.

“We just put in our first situation installation,” he said. “It’s way too early. We want to go throughout the process and let it play out.”

Greedy sidelined

Preseason All-American cornerback Greedy Williams missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, and Orgeron said Wednesday that Williams had a “slight injury.”

“We pulled him out more because of precaution,” Orgeron said.

Defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Bill Busch have been impressed by Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander, Orgeron said.

Alexander, he added, could “perhaps play nickel.”

LSU has practiced twice a day in full pads leading into Saturday’s scrimmage, which starts at 11:30 a.m., and Orgeron said the team installed its red zone offense Wednesday. The Tigers had Friday off.

The Tigers coach praised freshman running back Chris Curry for his power in the red zone and said that he “has the speed, (and) tenacity” to “run the ball well.”

Ensminger, Orgeron said, has been studying the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers to better learn how to use running backs as receivers.

Curry and sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Orgeron said, have been excelling as receivers.

Battle at right tackle

In an ongoing competition at right tackle, Orgeron favors sophomore Austin Deculus, but he said that junior Adrian Magee “is battling.”

Junior college transfer guard Damien Lewis “continues to be a dominant player,” said Orgeron, who added that he doesn’t “think we’ve seen someone get by him on pass rush” as of Wednesday.

Help wanted

There’s a void at the tight end position, Orgeron said.

The coaching staff is looking at North Carolina State transfer Thaddeus Moss “to be that guy” at tight end.

“We still may move a couple of our big wide receivers inside,” Orgeron said.