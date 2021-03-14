NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The LSU basketball team was on a mission when it came to the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday.
The goal was to win a game, then another and earn a spot in the championship game for the first time since 1993. And, if all went well, the Tigers would claim their first conference tournament title in 41 years.
Everything went well, for most of the weekend, until two shots at a game-winning basket in the closing seconds Sunday failed to find the mark.
It kept No. 3 seed LSU from cutting down the nets in Bridgestone Arena as top-seeded Alabama danced off with an 80-79 victory and the league’s automatic bid for the NCAA tournament that begins Thursday, with the entire tourney taking place in Indiana.
LSU (18-9) was a lock to get in before Sunday’s championship game, its body of work over a tough season getting it safely in position for a berth.
The Tigers were seeded No. 8 in the East Region and will play No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure in the first round Saturday in Indianapolis. The time and TV information will be announced later Sunday.
A higher seed may have been in the cards had the Tigers tripped sixth-ranked Alabama (24-6) after upsetting No. 8 Arkansas in Saturday’s semifinals.
As it did against Arkansas, LSU fought until the bitter end in its third tournament game in 39 hours.
It wasn’t over until Trendon Watford’s high-arcing 3-point field-goal try over SEC defensive player of the year Herb Jones came up short and Aundre Hyatt tried to flip the ball into the basket after coming down with the rebound.
The ball, however, went into the cylinder and came out as Watford and Darius Days crashed into each other trying to get a shot off before the final buzzer. Instead, it bounced harmless away and Alabama escaped.
“Very, very proud of our guys,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “We played really well all three games this weekend; we played extremely hard. We obviously came up a play or two short today.
“But we played extremely hard all weekend. Give credit to Alabama, they're a great team. I thought our guys gave it everything they had.”
It was a gallant effort, to be sure, after losing two games to Alabama this season by a total of 48 points. The Crimson Tide won 105-75 in Baton Rouge in January and two weeks later completed the sweep with a 78-60 victory in Tuscaloosa.
“I just think we played with more edge, more fight, we were tougher,” Wade said of the difference in its two earlier games with Alabama. “We just made big play after big play, which is what you have to do.”
Sunday’s thriller featured five ties and 16 lead changes — but it came up one short after Javonte Smart’s inbounds pass from the baseline with 7.3 seconds left was retrieved at midcourt.
Watford then had to scramble to hoist up a shot up as Jones hounded him.
“I just tried to get one up. … I knew it was short,” Watford said. “Then, I just went and tried to get the rebound. Yeah, I think me and Darius just sort of ran into each other.”
Watford, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, was booed every time he touched the ball by most of the Crimson Tide fans among the 3,400 in attendance — as has been the case when he twice played his home-state team in Tuscaloosa.
“I'm used to it … every time I play against them, I've gotten booed,” he said. “Yeah, I'm used to that. That's fine.”
He almost made them pay, and he at least made them hold their collective breath.
Until the last 3-point attempt came up short, he was 13 of 22 from the field and had a career-high 30 points — getting 17 of them in the second half — and added eight rebounds and two assists.
Smart had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Cam Thomas had 18 points.
Darius Days, the other member of LSU’s big four, had just two points but pulled down 12 rebounds and Aundre Hyatt had eight points and eight rebounds.
Alabama was led by Jaden Shackelford with 21 points. He scored 11 of Alabama’s 13 points with three 3-pointers in under three minutes after LSU took a 60-56 lead on a Thomas layup with 10:12 to play.
By the time he was finished, Alabama had a 69-63 advantage with 6:53 remaining.
But Watford had an old-fashioned three-point play and a 3 from the top of the key on back-to-back possessions to tie it at 69-69 a minute later.
After that, it was a back-and-forth game down the stretch.
Shackelford also had a basket with 52 seconds left that erased a one-point LSU edge and gave his team a lead that Watford would erase with a basket with 27 seconds to go.
Jones then scored inside to put Alabama back on top, setting up the final sequence.
Jones, the SEC’s player of the year, had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in an all-round game, while Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis had 14 each.
Quinerly was named the tournament’s most valuable player. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Jones, Watford and Thomas along with Tennessee’s Yves Pons.
While it was a disappointing ending, Wade was happy that the team he thinks he has showed up to play.
“This is the team, quite frankly, I expected to have most of the season,” he said. “We haven't necessarily played that way all year. We've been hot and cold, or hit or miss.
“We finally started playing closer to our potential as a team and as a group in this game, this weekend. I guess better late than never, but we have to carry it over to the NCAA tournament.”