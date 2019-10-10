No game between LSU and Florida has been decided by more than a single score since 2013, when the Tigers beat the Gators 17-6 in Baton Rouge.
That includes a top 10 matchup in 2015 between a No. 6 ranked LSU and a No. 8 ranked Florida, when the Tigers won 35-28 in Tiger Stadium.
Yet as the days counted down to Saturday's showdown between No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) and No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m., the Tigers have been favored by 13 points.
Nearly two touchdowns? With ESPN's College GameDay in town?
That's almost as wide a margin as when Nebraska was a 17-point home underdog when GameDay went to Lincoln on Sept. 28, when Ohio State beat down the Cornhuskers 48-7.
Both LSU and Florida have beaten top 10 teams this season (LSU won 45-38 over then-No. 9 Texas; Florida won 24-13 over then-No. 10 Auburn).
Are sports bettors really that more impressed by the Tigers?
Well, if this game were the season opener, LSU would have likely only been about a 5-point favorite over Florida, says Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service.
Opinions have been swayed by the extreme success of LSU's high-powered spread offense, which leads the nation with 54.6 points per game, and the rising concerns with the injuries to Florida's top two quarterbacks.
Starting quarterback Feleipe Franks was lost for the season against Kentucky with a dislocated ankle, and although backup Kyle Trask led the Gators to a comeback victory in that game, Riordan says people still have questions about him since he didn't even start for his high school football team.
Until two weeks ago, Florida QB Kyle Trask hadn't started a varsity football game since, well, ever.(📍 @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/n3E5WdzSx3— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2019
Along with Trask's inexperience, played through a sprained MCL that he suffered in Florida's 24-13 win over Auburn last week, and it's uncertain just how healthy the quarterback will be on Saturday.
Still, Florida's defense is the toughest LSU has faced this season. ESPN's SP+ projects LSU to beat Florida by an average margin of 7.7 points. But Riordan doesn't discount the betting line entirely.
The Tigers are 4-1 against the spread in 2019 — an impressive track record considering the wide point spreads they've been given. LSU covered 27 points against Georgia Southern, 6.5 points against Texas, 24 points against Vanderbilt, and 27 points against Utah State.
The only game the Tigers didn't cover was its 51.5-point line against Northwestern State, and with a 65-14 win over the Demons, they only missed by one point.
Could LSU indeed overpower even one of the nation's top defenses?
"But we really will know a lot more after this week when the LSU offense is finally tested," Riordan said.