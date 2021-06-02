LSU is parting ways with offensive line coach James Cregg, the athletic department announced in a news release Wednesday night.
The 47-year-old Cregg was entering the final year of his most recent contract with LSU, which was set to pay him about $700,000 starting this year through the contract's expiration on March 31, 2022.
According to Cregg's most recent contract with LSU, if he is terminated by LSU without cause, the university must pay him the total remaining base salary and supplemental compensation in monthly installments equal to the amount of time remaining in the term.
Cregg was LSU's offensive line coach since 2018, and he had previously been on staff with head coach Ed Orgeron in stints at Tennessee (2009) and Southern Cal (2010-2013). A 24-year coaching veteran, Cregg also was an assistant offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders (2007-2008), Denver Broncos (2014-2016) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2017). He was on staff when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50.
A national search will begin immediately for Cregg's replacement, Orgeron said in the release. No official reason was stated. The timing of Cregg's exit is atypical for standard coaching transitions, which most commonly occur in the months after seasons end. Orgeron now has almost three months to hire a new offensive line coach before LSU's season begins at UCLA on Sept. 4.
Cregg's departure comes just over a year since LSU's offensive line was given the Joe Moore Award in the 2019 season for nation's top blocking unit. The offensive line's production regressed in 2020 — a rocky 5-5 season in which the Tigers were inconsistent on offense and, on defense, gave up its most yards and points per game in school history.
The disappointing performance after LSU's national championship season produced a substantial coaching turnover that began almost immediately after LSU's season ended with a self-imposed bowl ban. Orgeron parted ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, passing game coordinator Scott Linehan and safeties coach Bill Busch. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson retired from on-field coaching and are now analysts on LSU's staff.
Now, with Cregg's departure, only four assistant coaches remain from Orgeron's 2020 staff: wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph, running backs coach Kevin Faulk, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and special teams coordinator Greg McMahon.
There is a sense of urgency for Orgeron to right the program after its turbulent season. While not directly stating Orgeron is on the proverbial hot season, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward indicated in a March radio interview that the football program can't afford another dismal season.
"Coach O is from Lafourche Parish and understands the expectations of Louisiana State University football," Woodward told WRKF's "Talk Louisiana." "And he understands what's at stake and he knows 5-5 is not good enough."
Each of the five starters on LSU's offensive line chose to return for the 2021 season, and a unit deep with young talent also added four-star offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger and three-star guard Kimo Makaneole in the 2021 signing class.
Orgeron's re-recruitment of the offensive line avoided what could've been a substantial depth issue, especially since Dellinger and Makaneole were the team's only offensive line additions in the recruiting class.
LSU players returned to campus this month and will continue learning the offensive scheme under new coordinator Jake Peetz, a former NFL quarterbacks coach who is tasked with reimplementing the spread offense former passing game coordinator Joe Brady helped build in 2019.