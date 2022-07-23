Tiger.Stadium.fireworks.jpg

LSU players run under the goalposts and onto the field in Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO

LSU picked up its fourth commitment for the 2024 recruiting class Saturday night when the Tigers received a pledge from one of the top players in Ohio.

Tight end Tayvion Calloway, a 6-foot-6, 230-pounder from Chillicothe High School, announced he had chosen LSU.

The four-star prospect is the No. 3 player in the state of Ohio, according to the 247Sports composite listing. He's ranked 128th nationally as the fifth-best tight end.

Calloway joins fellow four-star prospects Jayson Stone, an athlete from Loganville, Georgia; and Pearland, Texas, safety Maurice Williams in the 2024 class. The other early commitment for the Tigers is three-star linebacker Xavier Atkins from Jonesville.

While it's early, LSU is second in the 2024 national team recruiting rankings with the addition of Calloway.

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter