LSU picked up its fourth commitment for the 2024 recruiting class Saturday night when the Tigers received a pledge from one of the top players in Ohio.
Tight end Tayvion Calloway, a 6-foot-6, 230-pounder from Chillicothe High School, announced he had chosen LSU.
The four-star prospect is the No. 3 player in the state of Ohio, according to the 247Sports composite listing. He's ranked 128th nationally as the fifth-best tight end.
Calloway joins fellow four-star prospects Jayson Stone, an athlete from Loganville, Georgia; and Pearland, Texas, safety Maurice Williams in the 2024 class. The other early commitment for the Tigers is three-star linebacker Xavier Atkins from Jonesville.
While it's early, LSU is second in the 2024 national team recruiting rankings with the addition of Calloway.