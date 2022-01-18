Safety Jay Ward, the only defensive player to start the 2021 season opener and the Texas Bowl, will return for his senior year at LSU, according to multiple reports.

Ward was draft-eligible as a junior, but he decided not to declare for the NFL draft. Players had to submit their names by Monday at midnight. Otherwise, they were returning to school.

In his first season at safety last fall, Ward finished third on the team with 71 tackles. He recorded two interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble over 11 games.

After signing with LSU as a three-star cornerback, Ward shifted to safety last spring because of depth concerns at the position. With experience at both spots, he'll give LSU a versatile option as it shapes the secondary.

The Tigers also brought back starter Major Burns and three promising freshmen — Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis Jr. and Matthew Langlois — at safety, as well as Arkansas transfer Joe Foucha.

247Sports first reported Ward was returning next season.