NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year holiday tournament drought for the LSU basketball program came to an emphatic end in the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday night.
Understandably, the celebration wasn’t over after the tournament’s championship trophy was presented to LSU following the Tigers’ 75-61 blowout of Wake Forest on the Northwest Florida State College campus.
After hearing all week about how LSU hadn’t had much success in multi-team events since Will Wade took over in 2017, the drought ended literally when an exuberant Wade made his way into the Tigers’ locker room in Raider Arena.
After walking through the door, Wade was doused with liquid from almost every direction before being swarmed by his players — including guard Xavier Pinson, who danced around with the trophy held high.
It seems the Tigers heard enough about the drought, which obviously played a role in LSU winning two games in 24 hours — prevailing Saturday night after advancing to the title game with a grind-it-out 68-63 overtime win against Penn State on Friday.
“They’re tired of listening to me about it,” Wade said at the postgame news conference as forwards Darius Days and Tari Eason, who were seated nearby, chuckled. “They’re happy.
“Look, I can speak for them; we take a lot of pride in our program,” he said. “We have a lot of pride about our program, we have a lot of pride about LSU. This is something we haven’t been very good at.”
Going into the Penn State game, LSU was 4-6 under Wade in holiday tournaments.
But the lack of hardware in the trophy case stretched to well before Wade’s arrival. In fact, the program hadn’t won a true bracketed tournament since it claimed the LSU-hosted Louisiana Classic in 2004.
It looked like the drought might continue Friday night when Penn State gave LSU all it wanted and more in taking their game to overtime.
But the Tigers dug deep and won, then fell behind the Demon Deacons 11-6 with 12:18 left in the first half on Saturday.
Coming out of a media timeout, LSU ran off 15 unanswered points in a 3½-minute span to take control.
“We’re not going to say what he said,” Days said of their talk during the timeout. “We got the job done, that’s all that matters.”
Even though Wake Forest pulled to within two later in the half, the Tigers were up by 10 at halftime and never let the lead slip below double digits in the final 16:36.
Not even four technical fouls called against his team could dampen Wade’s evening.
"Look, we live on the edge ... you know that," he said. "We'll get that stuff corrected Monday."
In handing Wake Forest its first loss of the season after six wins, LSU pushed its record to 7-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 team started 8-0.
The fact the Tigers did it against two high-major teams in the same tournament was a bonus, Wade said.
“We’re going to enjoy this,” he said. “We haven’t done this in a long time.”