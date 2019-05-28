The challenges LSU softball coach Beth Torina expected in 2019 played out and although the season ended without a trip to the Women’s College World Series, the future appears bright.
Although the Tigers dropped 5-3 and 3-0 decisions at the Minnesota super regional, Torina is confident the season will provide a building block for a return to Oklahoma City, where LSU landed from 2015-17.
“It was a good season,” said Torina, whose team finished 43-19. “We had some challenges filling voids left from the 2018 class and we did a really good job of managing that and finding ways to win with the group we had.
“They did a great job; the offense was solid, the pitching grew like we thought it would. By the end of the year we got some big-time performances from the pitching staff, too.”
When they got to Minneapolis, LSU was unable to put a complete game together against one of the top pitchers in the nation, Amber Fiser, who won both games.
“We were competitive,” Torina said. “Their pitcher is as talented as any in the game today. We couldn’t put the pitching and the hitting together on the same day. If we had gotten the pitching performance on Friday we win that game. It was completely different the next day. We didn’t get the offense Saturday.”
Most of the season LSU had offense to spare.
Torina went into 2019 knowing the offense would have to carry young pitching while it developed. LSU led the SEC in batting average most of the season before finishing third at .303. But it was the spike in power numbers helped by the use of Blast Motion sensors.
Only three SEC teams had more than the school-record 74 home runs hit by Tiger batters. Senior second baseman Shemiah Sanchez and junior pitcher Shelbi Sunseri led the way with 17 each.
“That even exceeded our expectations,” Torina said. “We wanted to add power and do some things better there. We saw that increase.”
Senior transfer Amanda Sanchez proved to be a strong addition at third base before a late season fade dropped her batting average more than 100 points. Shemiah Sanchez's power output nearly doubled her career total in home runs.
But it was the pitching that struggled early after LSU lost two of the program's best — Allie Walljasper and Carley Hoover — to graduation. Sunseri and junior Maribeth Gorsuch came on strong toward the end while freshmen Shelby Wickersham and Ali Kilponen showed flashes that indicate bright futures.
Gorsuch went 13-4 with a team-high seven shutouts while Wickersham went 10-2 in a strong rookie campaign. Torina said having all four back should make LSU a much better all-around team in 2020.
“The two freshmen pitchers got quite of bit of time,” she said. “Bringing all of them back, being such a young staff this year that will be the veteran part of the team. They’re going to be great; really talented. I’m excited about the future of those guys.”
LSU loses five senior starters but has strength in the reserves. Becca Schulte, who started every game at first base in 2018, redshirted and will take over for Shemiah Sanchez. Jordyn Perkins and Taylor Tidwell practiced at third and shortstop, respectively, and will be at the front of the line to compete for those jobs. Morgan Cummins played more late in the season at catcher in place of senior Michaela Schlattman.
Like Schulte, Taryn Antoine was a starter in 2018 and returns to form a strong outfield with Aliyah Andrews, who set the school record for steals in a season with 47, and Savannah Stewart, who made the SEC All-Freshman team.
“(Tidwell) is really, really talented and has a big future in front of her,” Torina said. “Jordyn Perkins practiced there (third base) all year. She can really hit. Amanda Doyle can play there, too. We have some options there.”
More options are on the way. The seven-player freshman class boasts two recruits who were invited to the Team USA U-19 tryouts, outfielder Ciara Briggs and shortstop Taylor Pleasant. Torina said both could have a significant impact.
“I think we’ll be solid all the way around next season,” she said.