ATLANTA — Marcus Spears said he welcomes change but doesn’t necessarily love it.
Professionally, change is something the former LSU All-American won’t have to worry about any time soon.
ESPN announced Tuesday that it had reached a multiyear extension with Spears to remain with the SEC Network. Further details of the deal were not disclosed.
“I’m ecstatic,” Spears said Tuesday at SEC Media Days, moments after the contract was announced.
“There were other opportunities, but for me it was about the people I work with and the opportunity to be around college football and be around home. I’m not shy about doing things on the national level, but the SEC Network was the first place that believed in me. They were the first to say, ‘He may be OK at this TV thing.’ So I felt a little bit of an obligation to ESPN and to the SEC Network to come together and figure out a way to make it work.”
The former Southern Lab star has a multifaceted role with the networks. He is part of the crew for “SEC Nation,” co-hosts “Thinking Out Loud” with Greg McIlroy and makes regular appearances on “SportsCenter,” “College Football Live” and “SEC Now.”
“Marcus is invaluable to our football coverage for a myriad of reasons, most especially because of his knowledge of the game and his connection to our audience,” said Tom McCollum, SEC Network senior coordinating producer, in an ESPN news release. “The passion you see from him on our shows is genuine, and it only adds to his popularity as an analyst. He doesn’t hide his love for SEC football and it’s part of what makes him so fun to watch. We know our viewers are just as excited as we are to have Marcus return as a member of the SEC Network family.”
ESPN also announced a multi-year for “SEC Nation” host Laura Rutledge. The network re-signed SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum last week, heading off the possibility he would not cover SEC Media Days without a contract in place.
Spears, 35, played defensive end at LSU from 2001-04, earning All-American honors his senior season. His interception return for a touchdown against Oklahoma in the 2004 Sugar Bowl helped seal the Tigers' 21-14 victory for the 2003 BCS national championship.