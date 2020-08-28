No marching bands on the field and virtual news conferences are among additional changes the Southeastern Conference is making for its unique 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The SEC announced the guidelines Friday, adding to a comprehensive plan for testing and treating players and staff members who test positive for COVID-19.
The new guidelines have specifically to do with game day for host institutions. They include:
• Only essential personnel allowed on the field on game day, including players, coaches, officials, medical personnel, law enforcement and a limited number of photographers and radio/TV personnel.
• If limited fan attendance is permitted (most SEC teams have settled on 20%-25% capacity restrictions), the home team must provide a minimum of 500 tickets in the lower level of the stadium for visiting fans. That number can be raised or lowered if both institutions agree.
• Bands will be prohibited from performing on the field before the game or at halftime, and visiting team bands and spirit squads may not attend. Other on-field performances and presentations are also prohibited.
• Home schools must disinfect home and visiting team spaces before each game, including locker rooms, coaches' rooms, training rooms, sidelines, and coaches' booths. The visiting team is allowed to further disinfect its areas with approval from the home team. Once the areas have been disinfected, they are to be locked down until teams are granted access. After that, only team staff are allowed inside the spaces.
• Press box seating capacity will be no more than 50% of regular availability, and face coverings are required. If federal, state or local guidelines dictated a lesser capacity, that takes precedence. All postgame news conferences will be conducted virtually.
Additional measures might be taken or these guidelines could be relaxed based on new developments regarding COVID-19, the SEC said.
“The health of those around SEC athletics events remains in focus and, following advice of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, we continue to develop policies intended to provide a healthy return to competition,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “Some of these are difficult decisions but are a reality of our circumstances, and we will continue to develop and refine policies as we monitor issues related to COVID-19.”