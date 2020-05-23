Kristian Fulton will be playing with a chip on his shoulder in his rookie campaign with the Tennessee Titans.

He'll also have a visible reminder of it on the front of his jersey.

In a chat with season ticket holders during the latest episode of the teams' The Official Titans Podcast earlier this week, it was revealed Fulton selected to wear the No. 26 this year, and for a special reason.

"It's just a reminder for me everyday that I had eight corners selected before me," Fulton said "So, you add it up (2+6=8), and it's a reminder for me everyday."

The former LSU cornerback was projected by many to be a first round selection heading into the 2020 NFL Draft in April. Instead, his stock fell, ending with him being the 61st overall selection to the Titans in the second round.

At LSU, Fulton wore the No. 1 jersey during his senior year in Baton Rouge, helping the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship. He also wore the No. 22 during prior seasons at LSU.

