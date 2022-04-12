Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron showed up in new LSU coach Brian Kelly's old stomping grounds on Tuesday, giving a pep talk to the Notre Dame team.
Wearing a gray hoodie, the Louisiana native showed off some of his trademark intensity as he addressed the Fighting Irish in South Bend.
"What a tremendous, tremendous university you have here," Orgeron said. "What a great coach and what a great coaching staff you have. Some of the best players in the country are right here in this room."
"I don't know when it's going to happen, but with this staff and this team, you're gonna 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥."@Coach_EdOrgeron | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/0R80IVxEpz— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 12, 2022
Orgeron tried to lure current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman away from Cincinnati to be his defensive coordinator at LSU in early 2021, but he turned the job down and instead ended up in the same role in South Bend.
Freeman became the Notre Dame head coach when Kelly stepped down this past November to take over at LSU. Kelly replaced Orgeron, who wrapped up his time as LSU head coach at the end of the 2021 regular season.
Orgeron continues to be a big fan of Freeman, and that showed during his speech to the players on Tuesday.
"I don't know when it's going to happen, but with this staff and this team, you're gonna win it all," Orgeron said. "I don't know when it's gonna happen. I can't tell you that.
"How bad do you want it? You don't have to wait for it. Why does somebody else need to be better than y'all?"
Orgeron is on a trip to South Bend along with three of his sons who are trying to make their way up in the coaching profession - Parker Orgeron (analyst at Louisiana), Cody Orgeron (Miami intern) and Tyler Spotts-Orgeron (recently worked as an analyst at LSU).
As Orgeron wrapped up his speech, he indicated that he'll be interested to see how the Notre Dame squad plays this season after coming up just shy of the College Football Playoff in 2021.
"I am fired up. I can't wait to see you guys play," he said. "I'm going to be pulling for you guys, but remember this - this is your team, fight for it."