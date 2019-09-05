An LSU official said Thursday that 27,235 beers were sold during last Saturday's football game against Georgia Southern, marking the first time in which LSU was allowed to sell alcohol throughout the stadium after the Southeastern Conference lifted its ban in May.

Domestic beers are priced at $8, meaning LSU generated at least $220,000 in revenue from sales. The amount of wine sold hasn't been determined yet.

The sales figures are for general seating and don't include premium areas.

In 2018, Ohio State made a whopping $1.23 million in alcohol revenue. After its first game, the school made about a fifth of that amount in one game, with another six home games to go this season.

"It's something the fans have told us they wanted for quite some time," LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said, "and we think it'll add to the experience."

LSU said it planned to send out a survey to ticket holders following the game for feedback and would continuously monitor wait times, product availability and quality during the game. Some fans already had ideas for areas of improvement.

Last season, beer and wine was available only in a section called "The Chute," which had paid passes and did not allow stadium goers to take drinks outside of the area. For Saturday’s game, the university’s concessionaire hired more than 200 extra staffers and placed 40 new portable concession locations to sell alcohol across Tiger Stadium.

The next LSU home game will be Sept. 14 against Northwestern State.

