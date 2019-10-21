LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has overtaken Alabama's Tua Taglovailoa as the favorite to win the Heisman Triophy, according to BetOnline.ag.

Burrow's 327-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 36-13 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday, coupled with Tagovailoa's ankle injury later that night, moved Burrow into the top spot in BetOnline's eyes.

Burrow went from the second choice at 15 to 4 last week to 5 to 4 in odds released Monday morning. Tagovailoa, who had surgery on his ankle Sunday and will be sidelined for this week's game against Arkansas, slipped from the odds-on favorite at 4 to 7 to third at 3 to 1.

VegasInsider also has Burrow as the favorite at 7 to 4 odds.

After an open date following the Arkansas game, Tagovailoa could return for the Crimson Tide's showdown with Burrow and LSU on Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts moved from third last week (9 to 2) to second behind Burrow at 2 to 1.

In the odds to win the College Football Playoff championship, LSU remained as the third choice at 9 to 2 after being 11 to 2 last week.

Clemson jumped Alabama, however, and is now the favorite at 5 to 2, while Bama is next at 3 to 1.