BR.lsumiami.090311_HS_4565
Buy Now

LSU snapper Blake Ferguson (48) holds his hands up signifying the fourth quarter of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU deep snapper Blake Ferguson has been named among 185 semifinalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to college football's "best scholar-athlete in the nation."

The National Football Foundation announced its semifinalists Tuesday morning, and the organization will announced 12 to 14 finalists on Oct. 3. Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and will attend an awards dinner in New York City on Dec. 10.

The winner will be announced at the awards dinner, and the winner will receive an increased scholarship amount of $25,000.

Candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, and have demonstrated "outstanding football ability" and "strong leadership and citizenship."

Ferguson, a native of Smyrna, Georgia, was also named to the Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list for college football's "top community servant."

He serves as the chair of the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council, and he has been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll in three seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Ferguson is a Type I diabetic, and he serves as an advocate for the American Diabetes Association and their research programs. He was invited to Washington D.C. in 2018 for the "Call to Congress," an effort to help raise funds and awareness for diabetes research, and he met with congress members involved with policy making.

Ferguson has also served in the Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, a prom for special needs members in Baton Rouge, visited the Companion Animal Alliance, an LSU facility that shelters animals, and served as a volunteer PE instructor at Glasgow Elementary.

William V. Campbell Trophy Award semifinalists (FBS)

SCHOOL

NAME

Air Force

Isaiah Sanders

Akron

John Lako

Appalachian State

Jordan Fehr

Arizona

Cody Creason

Arizona State

Kyle Williams

Arkansas State

Cody Grace

Auburn

Jack Driscoll

Ball State

Riley Miller

Baylor

Marques Jones

Boise State

Matt Locher

Brigham Young

Talon Shumway

Buffalo

Matt Otwinowski

California

Steven Coutts

Central Florida

Jordan Johnson

Central Michigan

Clay Walderzak

Charlotte

Tyriq Harris

Clemson

Sean Pollard

Colorado

Lucas Cooper

Duke

Quentin Harris

East Carolina

Alex Turner

Eastern Michigan

Brody Hoying

Florida International

James Morgan

Georgia

Rodrigo Blankenship

Georgia Southern

Tyler Bass

Georgia State

Terry Thomas

Illinois

Dre Brown

Indiana

Nick Westbrook

Iowa State

Ray Lima

Kansas State

Adam Holtorf

LSU

Blake Ferguson

Memphis

Dustin Woodard

Miami (FL)

K.J. Osborn

Michigan

Jordan Glasgow

Michigan State

Cole Chewins

Navy

Travis Brannan

Nevada

Quinton Conaway

New Mexico State

Dylan Brown

Northern Illinois

Jordan Steckler

Northwestern

Jared Thomas

Notre Dame

Christopher Finke

Ohio State

Jordan Fuller

Oklahoma

Connor McGinnis

Oklahoma State

Matt Ammendola

Oregon

Justin Herbert

Oregon State

Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Penn State

Blake Gillikan

Pittsburgh

Jim Medure

Purdue

Markus Bailey

Rice

Myles Adams

San Diego State

Parker Houston

San Jose State

Josh Love

South Carolina

Jake Bentley

South Florida

Kirk Livingstone

Stanford

Casey Toohill

Temple

Zack Mesday

Texas

Zach Shackelford

Texas A&M

Braden Mann

Texas at San Antonio

Andrew Martel

Texas State

Hutch White

Texas Tech

Travis Bruffy

Toledo

Reggie Gilliam

Tulane

Christian Montano

Utah State

Jacoby Wildman

Vanderbilt

Cody Markel

Virginia

Jordan Mack

Wake Forest

Cade Carney

Washington

Nick Harris

Washington State

Gage Gubrud

West Virginia

Reese Donahue

Western Michigan

Jon Wassink

Wyoming

Cooper Rothe

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments