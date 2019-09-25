LSU deep snapper Blake Ferguson has been named among 185 semifinalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to college football's "best scholar-athlete in the nation."

The National Football Foundation announced its semifinalists Tuesday morning, and the organization will announced 12 to 14 finalists on Oct. 3. Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and will attend an awards dinner in New York City on Dec. 10.

The winner will be announced at the awards dinner, and the winner will receive an increased scholarship amount of $25,000.

Candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, and have demonstrated "outstanding football ability" and "strong leadership and citizenship."

Ferguson, a native of Smyrna, Georgia, was also named to the Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list for college football's "top community servant."

He serves as the chair of the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council, and he has been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll in three seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Ferguson is a Type I diabetic, and he serves as an advocate for the American Diabetes Association and their research programs. He was invited to Washington D.C. in 2018 for the "Call to Congress," an effort to help raise funds and awareness for diabetes research, and he met with congress members involved with policy making.

Ferguson has also served in the Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, a prom for special needs members in Baton Rouge, visited the Companion Animal Alliance, an LSU facility that shelters animals, and served as a volunteer PE instructor at Glasgow Elementary.

William V. Campbell Trophy Award semifinalists (FBS)

