LSU deep snapper Blake Ferguson has been named among 185 semifinalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to college football's "best scholar-athlete in the nation."
The National Football Foundation announced its semifinalists Tuesday morning, and the organization will announced 12 to 14 finalists on Oct. 3. Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and will attend an awards dinner in New York City on Dec. 10.
The winner will be announced at the awards dinner, and the winner will receive an increased scholarship amount of $25,000.
Candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, and have demonstrated "outstanding football ability" and "strong leadership and citizenship."
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is one of eight players that has been added to the Biletnikoff Award's watch list for nation's most outstandin…
Ferguson, a native of Smyrna, Georgia, was also named to the Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list for college football's "top community servant."
He serves as the chair of the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council, and he has been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll in three seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Ferguson is a Type I diabetic, and he serves as an advocate for the American Diabetes Association and their research programs. He was invited to Washington D.C. in 2018 for the "Call to Congress," an effort to help raise funds and awareness for diabetes research, and he met with congress members involved with policy making.
Ferguson has also served in the Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, a prom for special needs members in Baton Rouge, visited the Companion Animal Alliance, an LSU facility that shelters animals, and served as a volunteer PE instructor at Glasgow Elementary.
The LSU offense had a need for speed, and now that it has it, the Tigers coaching staff is trying to figure out a whole other problem.
Reinstated offensive lineman Ed Ingram should play in LSU's game against Utah State on Oct. 5, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, which would be In…
LSU linebacker Michael Divinity may be out "a couple weeks," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, after the senior appeared to suffer a leg injury wh…
William V. Campbell Trophy Award semifinalists (FBS)
SCHOOL
NAME
Air Force
Isaiah Sanders
Akron
John Lako
Appalachian State
Jordan Fehr
Arizona
Cody Creason
Arizona State
Kyle Williams
Arkansas State
Cody Grace
Auburn
Jack Driscoll
Ball State
Riley Miller
Baylor
Marques Jones
Boise State
Matt Locher
Brigham Young
Talon Shumway
Buffalo
Matt Otwinowski
California
Steven Coutts
Central Florida
Jordan Johnson
Central Michigan
Clay Walderzak
Charlotte
Tyriq Harris
Clemson
Sean Pollard
Colorado
Lucas Cooper
Duke
Quentin Harris
East Carolina
Alex Turner
Eastern Michigan
Brody Hoying
Florida International
James Morgan
Georgia
Rodrigo Blankenship
Georgia Southern
Tyler Bass
Georgia State
Terry Thomas
Illinois
Dre Brown
Indiana
Nick Westbrook
Iowa State
Ray Lima
Kansas State
Adam Holtorf
LSU
Blake Ferguson
Memphis
Dustin Woodard
Miami (FL)
K.J. Osborn
Michigan
Jordan Glasgow
Michigan State
Cole Chewins
Navy
Travis Brannan
Nevada
Quinton Conaway
New Mexico State
Dylan Brown
Northern Illinois
Jordan Steckler
Northwestern
Jared Thomas
Notre Dame
Christopher Finke
Ohio State
Jordan Fuller
Oklahoma
Connor McGinnis
Oklahoma State
Matt Ammendola
Oregon
Justin Herbert
Oregon State
Andrzej Hughes-Murray
Penn State
Blake Gillikan
Pittsburgh
Jim Medure
Purdue
Markus Bailey
Rice
Myles Adams
San Diego State
Parker Houston
San Jose State
Josh Love
South Carolina
Jake Bentley
South Florida
Kirk Livingstone
Stanford
Casey Toohill
Temple
Zack Mesday
Texas
Zach Shackelford
Texas A&M
Braden Mann
Texas at San Antonio
Andrew Martel
Texas State
Hutch White
Texas Tech
Travis Bruffy
Toledo
Reggie Gilliam
Tulane
Christian Montano
Utah State
Jacoby Wildman
Vanderbilt
Cody Markel
Virginia
Jordan Mack
Wake Forest
Cade Carney
Washington
Nick Harris
Washington State
Gage Gubrud
West Virginia
Reese Donahue
Western Michigan
Jon Wassink
Wyoming
Cooper Rothe