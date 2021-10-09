LEXINGTON, Ky. — They waved white towels and performed the wave around Kroger Field as fireworks blasted and they chanted “C-A-T-S, CATS CATS CATS'' deep into the night. Kentucky had sold out its stadium with a chance to remain undefeated, and its crowd partied while LSU’s season continued to spiral. Someone even proposed.

These programs entered the season with completely different histories. One had established itself as a power by controlling the line of scrimmage to win three national titles in the past two decades. The other never has reached the Southeastern Conference championship game.

But Saturday night, unranked LSU lost to No. 16 Kentucky as the Wildcats dominated along both fronts, beating LSU the way it used to defeat other teams. By the end of the 42-21 loss, LSU’s defenders were dragged across the turf as they tried to complete tackles.

The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) lost their second straight game, increasing pressure on coach Ed Orgeron to prove he can lead the program back to the national prominence it achieved two years ago. The Tigers are now 8-8 since the title game.

Meanwhile, Kentucky improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and for the fifth time in school history. It controlled the game from start to finish with a strong running game and powerful offensive line — two things that once defined LSU’s program.

The Wildcats (4-0 SEC) rushed for 330 yards on 45 carries — an average of 7.3 yards per rush — against an LSU defense playing without four injured starters. They often sealed the edges of the front and opened gaping holes up the middle to record four carries over 20 yards.

The productive running game helped Kentucky quarterback Will Levis make easy throws against LSU's depleted secondary, which didn’t have All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or safety Major Burns. Levis had thrown an interception in every game this season previously. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers.

After re-committing to running the ball this week, LSU had one of its best games on the ground. Junior Tyrion Davis-Price recorded a season-high 147 yards on 22 carries with his first and second touchdowns of the year.

But LSU’s offensive line struggled in pass protection, allowing four sacks and forcing sophomore quarterback Max Johnson to scramble throughout the game. He was sacked from his blind side and fumbled on LSU’s first possession.

Kentucky recovered the ball and scored nine plays later. On fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. leaked into the flat, and no one covered him. LSU never got even again.

The Tigers went for it on fourth down themselves on their next drive inside Kentucky territory but didn’t move the chains. Kentucky scored again after the majority of its yards came on a 34-yard pass, one of the explosive plays LSU mostly had avoided since the season opener.

Though LSU’s defense forced two straight punts to keep the score close before halftime, LSU didn’t cross midfield again in the first half. Its next three drives gained a total of 57 yards on 18 plays. And Johnson struggled during the stretch, missing a couple of open receivers. He finished 22 of 38 for 261 yards and one touchdown.

Needing to force a punt on the opening drive of the second half, LSU instead let Levis turn a short run into a 33-yard gain as it missed tackles, finally tackling him deep inside the red zone. This came after a 22-yard run by Rodriguez on the second play of the half. Levis finished the possession with a touchdown on a quarterback sneak as Kentucky’s offensive line barreled into the end zone.

Davis-Price helped LSU finally mount a long scoring drive to cut the lead to two scores, but Kentucky never relented. It responded with a 10-play touchdown drive. Then, after LSU once again turned the ball over on downs in Kentucky territory, Levis found a wide open receiver for a 25-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats led 35-7 before LSU’s offense made the score somewhat respectable.

Along the way, star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte went down with an injury in the fourth quarter. He was helped into LSU’s medical tent by athletic trainers. Then Boutte, who has nine touchdowns this season, left the field on a cart with a towel draped over his head.

The Tigers scored twice in the fourth quarter, once by Davis-Price and then on a leaping touchdown grab from freshman Malik Nabers, the first of his career. A glimmer of hope — however fleeting — appeared with five minutes left.

Kentucky scored again when it regained possession, extinguishing any possibility of an LSU comeback, when Rodriguez burst into the end zone. Levis yelled as he walked down the sideline.

When LSU tried to score once more and Johnson was sacked on fourth down, Kentucky played “Callin’ Baton Rouge” over the loudspeakers.