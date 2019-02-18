Although LSU posted a pair of plus-197 scores last week, including a win over Utah, the Tigers’ season average kept LSU at No. 5 in the national rankings behind Utah.

LSU’s average rose from 196.850 to 197.000 after posting a 197.250 Friday to win the four-team GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational in St. Charles, Missouri, and season-high 197.650 Sunday to beat Missouri in a Southeastern Conference dual meet. Utah is at 197.179.

Oklahoma remained No. 1 with a 197.850 average, with UCLA (197.639) slipping past Florida (197.613) for No. 2. Denver (196.879) is No. 6, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Boise State to round out the top 10.

LSU senior Sarah Finnegan remains tied for sixth nationally in the individual all-around rankings. Finnegan is also ranked sixth on floor exercise and uneven bars, ninth on balance beam and 15th on vault. Tigers junior Kennedi Edney is tied for 13th on vault and tied for 14th in the all-around.

The Tigers (7-3, 2-3 SEC) travel Friday to No. 21 Arkansas (1-8, 0-5) for an SEC dual meet at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.