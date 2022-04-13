WHO: No. 17 LSU at No. 6 Arkansas
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Baum-Walker Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 6.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ma'Khail Hilliard (RHP) ; Arkansas — Connor Noland (RHP)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Arkansas is No. 10 in the SEC in batting average, hitting .285, while LSU is No. 2, hitting .303. The Razorbacks are coming off a series loss at Florida, marking the first time since 2019 since it dropped an SEC series, and a doubleheader shutout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff midweek. Cayden Wallace leads the team with 32 RBIs, batting .315. Starting pitcher Connor Noland is No. 6 in the SEC in ERA (2.61) and is fourth in the conference in strikeouts (60).