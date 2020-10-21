LSU has self-imposed penalties on its football team for rules violations, according to a report Wednesday from Sports Illustrated, in the hopes its actions will satisfy NCAA enforcement.
The school will cut eight scholarships over the next two years, reduce recruiting visits and ban Odell Beckham Jr. from its facility for two years after the former LSU wide receiver handed out $2,000 in cash on the field after the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, according to the report.
“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program," LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a statement shared with The Advocate. "We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”
The NCAA has investigated LSU's football program for three separate potential rules violations while its enforcement staff looks into impermissible payments given to recruits by men's basketball coach Will Wade, an ongoing investigation that has entered the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. No notice of allegations has been sent to LSU.
LSU didn't object to its basketball case being referred to the IARP as long as the NCAA investigation into the football program weren't lumped into the same case. LSU wanted to keep its potential football and basketball infractions cases separate.
According to documents obtained by The Advocate through a public records request, the NCAA enforcement staff confirmed John Paul Funes, former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake Hospitals, arranged employment beginning in 2012 for the parents of a then football player and paid the athlete's father $180,000 between 2012-17 for a "no-show job."
LSU's attorneys wrote in their response letter that the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System met with LSU counsel on Nov. 6, 2018, and that it "was LSU's first notice of the potential violation." Former president F. King Alexander and former athletic director Joe Alleva notified the NCAA "that same day and proceeded with investigations."
The NCAA also looked into when Beckham was recorded on video handing out money to LSU players after the national championship Jan. 13. LSU "worked quickly to recover the money," according to NCAA documents, and helped investigate.
LSU submitted its summary of violations June 1 and said Beckham provided four football players with a total of $2,000 in cash, which NCAA documents said LSU believed to be a Level 3 violation.
The NCAA also investigated a potential recruiting violation in Jan. 2019 involving coach Ed Orgeron.
According to NCAA documents, LSU's attorneys wrote Orgeron was interviewed by the university's outside counsel and compliance staff. He admitted to "inadvertent but impermissible contact with the prospect," documents said.
The compliance staff reported the violation to the NCAA on July 31, 2019. LSU self-imposed penalties, which included 30 days off the road during the next recruiting period for Orgeron, plus a reduction in the total number of permissible off-campus contacts with the involved prospect.
At the time, LSU's attorneys wrote that since the school and the NCAA enforcement staff "agree that the football investigation is complete," the football investigations should not be combined with the basketball investigation within a possible IARP review that could take "6 to 12 months" to conclude.