Louisiana currently has two of the top-15 teams of collegiate softball, LSU and UL.
Just as in their last matchup two days earlier in Lamson Park, both of these teams continued to live up to their top-15 billings in the third and final game of the UL/LSU Invitational.
It was good defense and solid pitching that got LSU the 3-2 win against the Cajuns. In the Tigers' nightcap they defeated Buffalo 7-1.
Aliyah Andrews provided another “Air Aliyah” catch in the top of the second inning.
It was the same type of moment that landed the senior the No. 8 spot in Saturday’s Top 10 plays on “SportsCenter.”
Andrews followed up that moment with a fourth hit in her seventh plate appearance against the Cajuns in the Invitational. She later stole second base and scored on an RBI single from sophomore Taylor Pleasants and continued the night with a fifth hit in the fifth to keep the Tigers going.
The Tigers (9-5) also got their first base hit in the bottom of the second against the Cajuns when sophomore Ciara Briggs doubled and reached third base.
But things began to open up more for the Cajuns (9-2) to start off the fourth inning.
Cajuns sophomore Kendall Talley reached first base to lead off that inning.
Senior Justice Milz’s RBI single to center field brought
Talley home just two plays later.
The Cajuns took a 2-1 lead later in the inning with another RBI single courtesy of junior Bailey Curry.
Senior Maribeth Gorsuch, who got her first win of the season when she started in the previous Cajun matchup, took over as pitcher for fellow senior and starter Shelbi Sunseri.
Sunseri’s night as pitcher ended in 3⅓ innings, as she allowed two more Cajuns hits in addition to their two runs.
LSU got out of another jam to end the inning as the Cajuns loaded the bases.
Cajun senior pitcher Summer Ellyson, who, like Gorsuch, started in the Thursday matchup in Lafayette, stepped in for starter Kandra Lamb in the fourth soon after Tigers junior Georgia Clark’s second home run of the season tied the game again at 2.
Ellyson remained as tough as ever in the circle with two hits and a strikeout in 2⅔ innings.
With the Cajuns mounting a comeback in the sixth, “Air Aliyah” made another defensive gem.
Gorsuch also got her first and only strikeout of the night in the sixth, and it was a very big one at that.
Sophomore Ciara Briggs got the Tigers back in the lead in the bottom of the sixth after reaching home on a Cajuns throwing error following a bunt.
After a Cajuns walkand another runner in scoring position, junior Ali Kilponen replaced Gorsuch and got the final strikeout to clinch the win for the Tigers.
LSU 7, Buffalo 1: The LSU softball team finished their work in the second to last game of the UL/LSU Invitational with a win against Buffalo.
Junior Taylor Pleasants started the scoring for LSU (10-5) in the bottom of the first with an RBI double that scored senior Aliyah Andrews.
Andrews, who went 4-for-4, led off the inning with a single on her first swing and scored junior Taylor Tidwell in the following inning with her RBI double.
Buffalo (0-8) answered right back with designated player Alicia Peters’ first home run of the season.
Bulls sophomore Alexis Lucyshyn picked up a base hit to start off the fifth.
In her second start at pitcher this season, freshman Morgan Smith settled in and got another win with a four-hit, three-strikeout performance.
LSU plays its next game against Southern Miss at Tiger Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday