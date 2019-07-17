Whether or not you consider LSU-Texas A&M a major rivalry in college football, Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond likely added to its intensity with comments made at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

Mond discussed Texas A&M's 74-72 seven-overtime win against LSU in the regular season finale, tied for the longest game in FBS history. It was also the highest scoring game in the history of the SEC.

"As you could see, a lot of the LSU players were cramping. And obviously we were standing tall on both sides of the ball," Mond told reporters Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

The Tigers appeared to have the game wrapped up multiple times, even dumping Gatorade on head coach Ed Orgeron, before the Aggies rallied late in regulation to extend the game and ultimately win.

Orgeron questioned officiating immediately after the loss and did not hold back with criticisms during his post game interviews.

The Tigers had won the previous seven meetings between the two SEC West teams going back to 2011 when the two started playing annually.

Overall, LSU holds a 33-21 advantage in the rivalry.

Former LSU standout cornerback Tre'Davious White responded to Monds's comment.

"Stop it !! Boy that was y’all first time beating us since y’all joined SEC !! Then stormed the field like y’all won the Natty," White Tweeted, including the hashtag #liloleaggies.

The game also went viral nationally when a fracas sparked by Texas A&M wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig led to LSU safety John Battle punching Texas A&M's Cole Fisher, the nephew of head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Video obtained by Sports Illustrated shows that Cole Fisher had to restrain Craig, who rushed toward the Tigers' sideline immediately after the game was over.

Orgeron has said frequently in the offseason that Texas A&M was a game his program should've had back, and when he took the main stage Monday, he still contended his Tigers "were two plays away from being 12-1."

LSU players have also added that the loss was difficult to move past.

"That really stuck with me a long time," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said at SEC media days. "Stuck with me through the bowl game."

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, a former LSU assistant, has previously addressed whether he views LSU as a rival to his program.

"Rivalries come when both teams are good," Fisher said. "And I think we're good in our program."