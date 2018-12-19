Breaking down LSU’s recruiting work on Day 1 of the early signing period:
How many players did LSU sign? Nineteen — probably one more than was expected, because Saraland, Alabama, cornerback Cordale Flott decided to sign instead of waiting until February.
How does LSU’s class rank? LSU’s class is currently No. 4 on 247sports.com’s composite ranking list, No. 3 on 247's own rankings, No. 4 according to Rivals.com and No. 6 according to ESPN.
Trending: Unlike last February, when blue-chip defensive backs Patrick Surtain and Mario Goodrich slipped away, LSU won the 50-50 battles Wednesday. LSU worked overtime to beat out Florida for massive defensive tackle Siaki Ika and pressed hard to get a signing-day decision from athlete prospect Raydarious Jones (he will play cornerback). LSU was going to have a strong class regardless, but when players like Ika and Jones pick you on signing day, it has a huge impact in terms of substance and image.
Top Tiger: Cornerback Derek Stingley from The Dunham School. Ranked by Rivals as the nation’s top overall prospect, Stingley is regarded as a once-in-a-decade talent in the mold of former LSU All-American Patrick Peterson.
The sleeper: It’s hard to call a four-star prospect like Southern Lab running back Tyrion Davis-Price a sleeper, but after Destrehan running back John Emery Jr. committed to LSU in November, Davis began to get overlooked. LSU coach Ed Orgeron made it clear he expects Davis will play a big role next season.
Early enrollees: Orgeron said four of Wednesday’s signees will arrive in January: Stingley, Ika, IMG Academy offensive lineman Charles Turner and junior college tight end T.K. McLendon.
Work left to do: The Tigers signed two defensive linemen, Ika and Haynesville’s Joseph Evans. But as evidenced by Ed Alexander’s decision Wednesday to skip the Fiesta Bowl and turn pro, the Tigers need more help in the trenches. The No. 1 priority for February’s signing period is landing the state’s top uncommitted player, five-star defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher of Amite. LSU will gladly welcome his older brother, Rodney Sopsher, a junior college defensive end currently playing in Iowa, as well. LSU’s coaches will spend a lot of time in Amite, as well, trying to woo wideout Devonta Lee, as the Tigers signed only one wide receiver Wednesday.
Did LSU get better? Aside from defensive end, the Tigers addressed virtually every position. Orgeron said last year’s class was about filling holes — but in this recruiting cycle, his staff went after the best players. If dual-threat quarterback Peter Parrish can be a dynamic player one day, this class will definitely make LSU better.
Coach Speak: “We are stronger as a recruiting staff (than in 2017-18). We went to Dallas and got a recruit who stuck in Marcel Brooks. We went to Salt Lake City and got a recruit in Ika who stuck. We went to Michigan and got a recruit who stuck (offensive lineman Anthony Bradford). We went into Alabama (for Parrish and linebacker Kendall McCallum). We are better-equipped as a recruiting staff.”
— Orgeron