All games on Saturday
NO. 9 INDIANA at NO. 3 OHIO STATE
11 a.m. • Fox
Indiana has been a big surprise in this crazy 2020 season, but the Hoosiers obviously face their toughest test in Ohio State. The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives IU a 10% chance at winning, but even that seems generous considering how Ohio State has toyed with its three opponents.
NO. 10 WISCONSIN at NO. 19 NORTHWESTERN
2:30 p.m. • ABC
This is a battle of unbeatens, but, like Indiana, Northwestern isn't given much of a shot by ESPN's computers with a 14% chance of success. Wisconsin has won its two games by 94-18, while Northwestern has won its last three games by a total of just 16 points.
NO. 14 OKLAHOMA STATE at NO. 18 OKLAHOMA
6:30 p.m. • ABC
The Battle for Bedlam lost a little of its luster when OU dropped two of its first three games and Oklahoma State, which climbed to No. 5 in the AP poll, lost in overtime to Texas, then struggled to a 20-18 win over Kansas State. Perhaps a little luster was lost, but not the intensity.
NO. 7 CINCINNATI at CENTRAL FLORIDA
2:30 p.m. • ESPN
Off to a 7-0 start, Cincinnati has won those seven games by 29.1 points, with only one opponent getting within 20. UCF has tailed off a bit since ridiculously proclaiming itself the 2017 national champion, but it is still good enough to block Cincinnati's path to an unbeaten regular season.
NO. 20 USC at UTAH
9:30 p.m. • ESPN
USC is walking a fine line after scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:52 to overtake Arizona State in its opener and getting two TDs in the final 3½ minutes to trip up Arizona. That's two wins by a total of five points. Can they survive on the road in Utah's twice-delayed season opener?
Sheldon Mickles