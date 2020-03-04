Substantial position changes have happened within an LSU defense that will look substantially different when spring football practice begins on Saturday.

The Tigers are switching to a 4-3 scheme under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, and a lack of depth at linebacker required LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff to convert safety Marcel Brooks and wide receiver Devonta Lee to the position.

LSU lost all four of its consistent starting linebackers — K'Lavon Chaisson, Michael Divinity, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen — to the NFL draft, and both Brooks and Lee were natural fits since they both played defense in high school.

Brooks, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound sophomore, is a former five-star recruit who played outside linebacker, safety and wide receiver at Marcus High. Orgeron initially thought he'd be a Grant Delpit-type of safety for LSU, but Brooks mostly found time on the field in 2019 as a pass-rusher in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's blitz packages.

Brooks recorded eight tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks last season.

Orgeron said the move was inevitable, although Brooks is a "little undersized" at 6-foot-2 and "about 205 pounds." Orgeron would like Brooks to reach 215 pounds.

"We didn't have any linebackers," Orgeron said in a news conference Wednesday. "We had no choice but to put (Brooks) at linebacker and he's done phenomenal. As we all know, he's very fast and once he catches onto the scheme, I think he's going to be an excellent linebacker."

Lee was also a two-way star at Amite High, when the former four-star helped lead the Warriors to a Class 2A state championship in 2018 while recording 55 tackles and seven interceptions that season.

Orgeron and his staff attended that state championship game against Welsh High in the New Orleans Superdome, and he said "Devonta Lee was the best player on defense on that field."

Even though Lee started out as a wide receiver with the Tigers, Orgeron said his staff always saw him contributing more on defense, a "JaCoby Stevens type of guy" who could be a versatile weapon, much like Stevens, a returning senior safety, has been throughout his career.

Plus, wide receiver is a position corps that is still crowded with elite talent like reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase, and in 13 games, Lee caught two passes for 27 yards in 2019.

"(Lee) wanted to move to defense," Orgeron said. "He talked to me about it, so we moved him."

