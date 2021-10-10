A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Florida Gators ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: Florida leads 33-31-3
On Florida
RECORD: 4-2, 2-2 SEC
LAST THREE GAMES: Defeated Tennessee 38-14, lost to Kentucky 20-13, defeated Vanderbilt 42-0
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Emory Jones, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, running back Malik Davis
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Defensive tackle Zachary Carter, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, linebacker Brenton Cox
RUMBLINGS: Picked to finish second in the SEC East, Florida is facing an uphill climb to keep pace with Georgia because of earlier losses to Alabama and Kentucky. The toughest game left on its schedule is a showdown with Georgia on Oct. 30, but the other five are very winnable.
ON THE GATORS OFFENSE
With 479 yards in its blowout of Vanderbilt, Florida topped the 3,000-yard mark in six games. The Gators are third in the FBS with 273.7 rushing yards a game, with more than half their 1,642 yards coming from the quarterback spot with Jones (478) and backup Anthony Richardson (311). They're 10th nationally with 504.0 total yards per game.
ON THE GATORS DEFENSE
This is a typical Florida defense that brings lots of speed off the edge with its ends and linebackers and relies on an aggressive secondary to blanket receivers down the field. The Gators are 28th in the FBS in fewest yards allowed, which has been aided by 20 sacks. They're also ninth in scoring defense, yielding just 15.5 points per game.
