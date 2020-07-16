A college football player who tests positive for coronavirus this fall will be required to miss at least 10 days of competition, according to Sports Illustrated, and people who have been in contact with a person who tested positive must miss a full two weeks.
The requirements are part of a medical document that the five major football conferences have drafted to have a unified approach to testing protocols and response procedures with COVID-19. The document Sports Illustrated cites is not finalized and was created on July 8.
The NCAA and the Power 5 conferences are expected to release the finalized six-page document soon, according to SI, and it will outline weekly testing requirements, response protocols for positive tests, contact-tracing plans and how schools will decide if they must cancel games.
The document reportedly lists several circumstances that would result in a school canceling a game or its season. Those include campus-wide or local community test rates that "are considered unsafe" by local public health officials, and if local public health officials announce the hospitals cannot handle a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
According to the report, schools would also be led to cancel competitions if they can't isolate new positive cases or quarantine high-contact risk cases on campus, perform weekly testing or execute effective contact tracing.
Schools must test football players within 72 hours of games, according to the report, using PCR tests, which involves swabbing inside the nose. Coaches are not required to get tested, but if they don't get tested, they must wear a mask on the sideline. Football and basketball game officials also should be tested weekly because of their proximity to athletes.
Players who test positive must isolate for at least 10 days from the time they tested positive until they've gone at least three days without symptoms. People who had "high risk" contact with people who have tested positive must quarantine for 14 days, even if they test negative for COVID-19.
A "high risk" contact, according to the report, is defined as people "who are within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes while one or both parties is not wearing a mask."