LSU put out a brief but impactful message on social media Friday regarding the football team’s coronavirus vaccination rate.

The LSU football Twitter account posted an image of a gloved hand raising an LSU football helmet that said 97.4% of its players have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The message also said all 100% of “LSU football coaches, athletic trainers, strength coaches and equipment managers” are fully vaccinated.

Above the image were four words: “Let’s Do Our Part.”

A series of questions to coaches at SEC Football Media Days last week in Hoover, Alabama, revealed that LSU was one of at least five teams with a vaccination rate of 80% or higher. The list also included Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

A high vaccination rate could be key this season. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said at media days that unlike the 2020 season, which was reworked into a 10-game SEC-only schedule, there will be no dates added in for postponements. That means a team that has a COVID-19 outbreak could potentially not field enough players to play a game and may have to forfeit.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“You’re expected to play as scheduled,” Sankey said. “That means your team needs to be healthy to compete, and if not, that game won’t be rescheduled. Thus, to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point.”

+2 COVID protocols at LSU: Vaccine mandate not likely, but here's what could be required Though the final decision hasn’t been made by the newly installed leadership at LSU, students returning to campus in a few weeks probably will…

As was the case in 2020, the SEC requires a minimum of 53 players to play a game. LSU completed its 10-game schedule in 2020, but coach Ed Orgeron said at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting Wednesday that the Tigers were at that minimum number when they upset Florida 37-34 in Gainesville on Dec. 12.

There were a total of 12 game postponements in 2020 in the SEC with two cancelations: Vanderbilt at Georgia and Ole Miss at Texas A&M. Only Kentucky and South Carolina did not have games postponed or canceled.